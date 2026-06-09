Twitter rumors

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Tay-K's X Account Appears To Respond To Rumors Of His Immediate Release
Tay-K is currently in prison until 2099, however, there have been numerous accounts online peddling theories of his release.
By
Alexander Cole
June 09, 2026