- MusicLil Yachty Shares Letter He Received From Tay-KYachty has apparently been in communication with the young rapper.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTay-K Shares Snippet Of New Music With FansTay-K shared a piece of new music with fans in an Instagram video.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTay-K Shares New Message To Fans Through DiscordTay-K has a new Discord server and used it to communicate with his fans.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTay-K Thanks Fans For Response To His Recent LetterTay-K shared his appreciation for his fans' support on Twitter, Monday.By Cole Blake
- MusicTay-K Shares Heartfelt Letter From Prison On InstagramThe Texas rapper reflected on his journey, growth, and inspiring others to lead better lives and manifest positive artistic paths.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentWhy is Tay-K Serving 55 years To Life in Prison?Tay-K is currently locked up, and as he faces another murder charge, we're taking a look at his legal woes.By Josh Megson
- LifeTay-K Appears In Good Spirits On Video Call From PrisonTay-K seemed to be in good spirits during a recent video called shared on social media.By Cole Blake
- GramTay-K Says He Wants A "Second Chance At Adulthood" Following 55-Year Sentence"I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood,” he tweeted. By Aron A.
- Music VideosTay-K & BlocBoy JB Release "Hard" Video Via No JumperTay-K gets animated in the new video for "Hard."By Alex Zidel
- NewsTay K & Blocboy JB Team Up With No Jumper Records For "Hard"No Jumper making big moves. By Chantilly Post
- SongsTay-K Officially Releases "After You"Tay-K follows up the success of "The Race."By Milca P.
- News21 Savage & Young Nudy Jump On The Remix Of Tay-K's "The Race"Tay-K drops off a remix to his viral hit "The Race" featuring 21 Savage & Young Nudy.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTay-K Is "Coolin" On His Latest SingleTay-K releases his latest single "Coolin'"By Aron A.
- MixtapesAmerica Most Wanted [Album Stream]Check out Tay-K's new mixtape "America Most Wanted."By Matt F
- News22 ShotsTay-K comes through with another joint, but can he top "The Race?"By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSantana WorldTay-K is the now-incarcerated teenage sensation behind "The Race." Here's his new mixtape: "Santana World." By Angus Walker