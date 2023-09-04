Lil Yachty Shares Letter He Received From Tay-K

Communication between Tay-K and his fans has been pretty limited. That’s obviously because the rapper is serving a 55-year prison sentence that was handed down shortly after he first broke onto the rap scene. Earlier this year he popped up periodically on various social media pages first by sending fans a letter via his Instagram story. He later thanked his fans for their response to the letter on Twitter.

Now, Lil Yachty has taken to his Instagram story to share that he’s also in communication with the young rapper. “Real n*gga @tayk47shawty” he captioned a picture of a letter he was sent by the rapper. While it’s unclear what the extent of their communication is, Yachty is giving a pretty clear cosign to the incarcerated Tay-K. In the comments of a repost of the picture, fans seem to wonder why so many are sticking their necks out for the “The Race” rapper when he won’t be released for decades. “I Can’t Wait Til bro gets released In 2089,” reads one of the top comments on the post. Check out the picture of the letter below.

Lil Yachty Shares Letter He Got From Tay-K

Despite his situation, Tay-K appears to still be working on new music. A track from the rapper was previewed in a trailer released for Rugr@ merch back in June. Lil Yachty has also been working on new music. Over the weekend he dropped a pair of new tracks with JID. The two songs released were a fan-favorite unreleased cut called “Van Gogh” and a Babytron collab called “Half Doin Dope.”

Lil Yachty also shared a new song called “TESLA” last weekend. The neon-tinged banger served as the 4th single from a currently unannounced upcoming project Yachty has been working on this year. It’s following up his shift into psychedelic rock music on Let’s Start Here earlier this year. What do you think of Lil Yachty and Tay-K being in touch while the latter is in prison? Let us know in the comment section below.

