Election day is officially upon us. As of November 2, a record-breaking 99 million+ Americans had already cast their ballots for the 2020 Presidential Election, whether in-person or by mail, far exceeding the roughly 47 million early voters in the 2016 election. Pivotal states Texas and Washington registered more early votes than their entire 2016 voter turnouts, while highly sought-after state, Florida, trails just behind in its voter turnout rate, with early voter ballots exceeding 93% of the state’s 2016 total turnout.

This upsurge in early voting can largely be credited to the COVID-19 pandemic, with people wanting to avoid crowded voting sites on the day of the election, instead opting to vote in-person in the weeks leading up to the election, or to cast their ballot by mail. All in all, it appears America is gearing up for a potentially historic voter turnout in today’s presidential election.

Last week, Lil Wayne sent the internet into pandemonium when he endorsed Donald Trump for president on Twitter, leading people to accuse the rapper of caring more about protecting his hordes of wealth than his fellow minorities, with John Legend even implying Weezy F must be in “the sunken place.” Other celebrities, like T.I. and Megan Thee Stallion, have been equally vocal in their support of Biden, encouraging their fans to head to the polls and vote for the Democratic presidential nominee, in what is sure to be one of the most momentous elections of all time.

TRUMP VOTERS

Lil Wayne

Cue the uproar; Lil Wayne had Twitter in shambles when he tweeted this Trump endorsement last week.

Lil Pump has been loud and proud in his support of Trump's re-election (although such wasn't always the case for the 20-year-old rapper), with Trump even parading Lil Pump, or, as he called him, "Lil Pimp," out on stage with him on Monday night, for the last rally of his campaign.

Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka seemingly voiced his support for Trump when he commented on an Akademiks IG post, confirming himself as a "clown" for thinking Trump is a better president than Barack Obama.

Asian Da Brat

Back in October, Asian Da Brat shared that she would rather vote Trump than "that other dude."

BIDEN VOTERS

T.I.

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, especially when it comes to politics, Tip hit the polls bright and early on one of the first days of early voting, and made sure his followers knew.

Eminem

Eminem employed the lyrics of his iconic song, "Lose Yourself," in a moving video montage to encourage his followers to vote.

Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry encouraged his followers to vote, and previously showed his support for Biden and Harris when speaking with Pitchfork: "My ultimate goal in this election, though, is to abolish Trump by exercising our right to fire him for being an irresponsible white person."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé repped for Texas in a last-minute Biden/Kamala endorsement on Sunday.

2 Chainz

2 Chainz kept his message short, sweet, and to the point.

Snoop Dogg

One of many former felons exercising their right to vote for the first time this year, Snoop shared his voting story in an IGTV video.

View this post on Instagram With @angelarye in #Inglewood A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 2, 2020 at 4:22pm PST

Tinashe

Tinashe posted up in front of her local polling center earlier today. Tinashe previously told Pitchfork about her vote: "Voting for Donald Trump this election is an act of violence against middle-class Americans, Black people, immigrants, poor people, women, LGBTQ people, and countless others. Their rights have already been stripped away, and it will only get worse. We deserve a leader who at least tries to care for anyone other than himself. Vote for Joe Biden, period."

Michael B. Jordan

Creed actor Michael B. Jordan took to Instagram to post a sticker-clad voter selfie over the weekend.

Camilla Cabello

Camilla defended her decision to vote Biden/Harris in her tweet below.

Megan Thee Stallion

If you're a hot girl, you do hot shit-- and that means voting.

Pennsylvania is one of the most crucial states a presidential candidate can hope to win, and actor/singer Common did his part to encourage fellow Philly residents to get out there and vote.

Fat Joe

Fat Joe live-streamed his voting experience to his nearly four-million Instagram followers last week; watch a snippet below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Oct 28, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

Cardi B has emerged as an unlikely voice of the people during the 2020 presidential race, voicing her beliefs and even hosting Bernie Sanders to talk politics over the phone and on her Instagram earlier this year. Yesterday, she encouraged followers to head to the polls tomorrow, giving them tips on voter safety and avoiding voter suppression.

Offset

Like wife, like husband-- Cardi's boo thang and Migos member, Offset, joined the Biden/Kamala campaign to share with the nation that he would be tossing his first-ever vote to the Democratic duo.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart hit the Gram earlier today to stress the importance of voting to his nearly 100 million followers.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys was joined by actresses Keri Hilson, America Ferrera, and others for CBS's Every Vote Counts program, which aired last Thursday and shed light on the importance of voting.

John Legend

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are known for relentlessly trolling Donald Trump whenever possible. Legend made sure to vote against Trump as early as possible and has since been encouraging his followers to do the same, posting this photo with icon Patti LaBelle, wearing "vote" mask.

Chloe and Halle

Chloe and Halle's philosophy on voting can best be summed up by their lyrics; "Do it, do it..."

Patriotism, simply put.

50 Cent

50 had heads shaking when he joked on the Gram that he "Didn't want to be 20 Cent," in reference to Biden's proposed taxes on the rich (those who make upwards of $400k/year), in what many took as an endorsement for Trump. The rapper's ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, called him out for his statement, then clarified days later in an interview on The View that 50 was just joking, and would indeed be voting for Biden.

KANYE WEST VOTERS

Kanye West

If there's any lesson to be learned from 2020, it's that Kanye does as Kanye pleases. After announcing he would be entering the presidential race on July 4th, the several attempts to discourage the the rapper from doing so have all proved futile, and Kanye cast his vote for himself earlier today.

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman endorsed Kanye West for president in a mid-October IGTV video, in which the former NBA player was decked out from head-to-toe in Kanye swag.

Westside Gunn

It's unclear if Gunn actually did cast his ballot for Kanye, but he certainly advocated for the artist in his tweet below.

DaBaby declared his support for Ye early in August, borrowing a quote the man himself.

UNKNOWN VOTERS

Shaq

Shaq revealed in October that he cast his vote for the first time ever in this year's presidential election, but refrained from specifying who he voted for, as he believes athletes and celebrities should refrain from publicly voicing their political opinions

Mike Tyson

Although Tyson endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential election, he has since avoided pledging his support for a specific candidate but made an appearance on the Gram wearing a "first time voter" t-shirt.

