Following his controversial take on Black Lives Matter and George Floyd's murder this year, it's really not all too surprising to hear that Lil Wayne is endorsing Donald Trump for re-election but, still, it's troubling for many of his fans.

The rapper took a picture with the President and posted it on Twitter, racking up over 250,000 retweets and becoming the #1 trending topic worldwide. He wrote: "Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Given how divisive this President has been during his term, refusing to condemn white supremacists on several occasions and severely mishandling the COVID-19 outbreak, people were not fond of Lil Wayne endorsing Trump.

Jokes are flying around about Tunechi's meeting with the President, with many people deleting his music from their playlists.

With Wayne being such a legendary figure in hip-hop, it will be interesting to see how the masses follow through on his apparent "cancellation".



Recently, Lil Pump also came forward to voice his support for Donald Trump. 50 Cent also endorsed the President for re-election, but he claims that he was just trolling and will actually vote for Biden.

Check out some of the most scathing reactions to Lil Wayne's endorsement below.