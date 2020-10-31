This past week has seen numerous athletes and artists declare their support for Donald Trump. With just a couple of days left before the election, President Trump is looking for all of the support he can get, and now, the likes of Lil Wayne, Brett Favre, Jay Cutler, and now Lil Pump, are showing their support.

Earlier this week, Pump was especially high on the current President as he went all-in on Trump. The artist even had some harsh words for Joe Biden and his tax plan which would tax the rich at a higher rate. “Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, bitch ass n***a. Fuck sleepy Joe, n***a. Trump 2020 bitch!" he said.

Now, Pump is doubling down on his support of the President and has declared that if Biden wins, the "Gucci Gang" rapper will be fleeing the country, expeditiously. “If Trump does not get elected, I’m moving the fuck out of here!” Pump said. “N***a, I’m going to Colombia. Fuck it!”

Pump isn't the only person to express this kind of sentiment. In fact, Trump himself noted that he would leave the country should he lose to the Democratic nominee. "Because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of Presidential politics puts pressure on me," Trump said. "Could you imagine if I lose? I'm gonna say 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country."

With the election going down on Tuesday, it's clear that Pump will have some big decisions to make, especially if his candidate loses.