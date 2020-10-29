Another rapper is joining the list of artists who have met with President Donald Trump. America's presidential election is less than a week away, and while people are hoping November 3 will mark the conclusion of what seems like never-ending political discourses, it will only be the beginning. We've watched as Kanye West has previously both endorsed and co-signed President Trump, as well as 50 Cent who jumped on the Trump Train after learning of former Vice President Joe Biden's alleged tax plan. Ice Cube was embroiled in some Trump controversy over his "Contract With Black America," and while he claims he isn't endorsing Trump for reelection, the rapper did admit to speaking with the President's campaign. Now, Lil Wayne has taken to Twitter to share that he's met with Trump and he has the grinning photo evidence to prove it.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Weezy tweeted next to a photo of himself shaking hands with the President. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Trump's Platinum Plan has been heavily criticized by many Democrat politicians and has reportedly been labeled as symbolic rather than effective. Check out Lil Wayne with President Trump below.