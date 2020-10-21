Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any more strange, 50 Cent took to IG to align himself with Donald Trump. Mind you, this comes after four years of relentlessly trolling the president for notable mishaps throughout his presidency but it was Biden's tax plan that forced 50 Cent to pick a side in the upcoming election and he chose Trump. Plastered across the New York Post cover was an image of 50 Cent with the title reading, "'I Don't Want To Be 20 Cent' under Biden tax plan."

An effective title, it caught the attention of Donald Trump who has a) been longing for Hollywood support b) continuously claiming that he's done more for the Black community than any president. For Fif, the headline was merely another example of how quickly he can make the front page of the news. However, Trump shared the cover to his own Twitter and Instagram pages in an attempt to grab last-minute voters ahead of the Nov. 3rd election.

Trump and co. have been using both 50 Cent and Ice Cube as a means to draw in voters, specifically younger Black voters. Unfortunately, Fif's lost a lot of love from his recent endorsement, specifically from his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler who denounced him on social media. "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend," she tweeted.

"oh my God this is affecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don't let Trump and joe Biden come between us girl," he wrote in response.

The Joe Biden tax plan that 50 Cent is vehemently against would have anyone earning more than $400K a year, 10% of taxpayers, would see a massive tax hike. In some states, like California and New York, would see some of the wealthiest having to pay 62% in taxes.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump has used altered images of 50 Cent and Ice Cube, who recently helped develop Trump's Platinum Plan, declaring them, "two great, courageous Americans." Yeah, Ice Cube didn't like that one.