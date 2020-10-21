50 Cent is feeling the effects of being a Trump supporter.

Not only are his fans increasingly turned off by his political views, which he expressed on Monday (October 19) by endorsing Donald Trump for President, but his right-wing vote is also starting to affect his love life, as he admits.

Overnight, Chelsea Handler, the rapper's ex-girlfriend, tweeted that, despite Fiddy formerly being her favorite ex, he's significantly dropped on her list following his support of Trump.

"You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend," simply said the comedian in response to his tweet about Biden's proposed tax plan for the ultra-rich.

Fiddy doesn't want his political alignment to determine his friendships and relationships though, begging Handler to reconsider.

"Oh my God this is affecting my love life now," wrote 50 Cent on Instagram with a face-palm emoji. "@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and joe Biden come between us girl."

Fif may be joking but, as for Chelsea Handler, there's a good chance she's done with Fif. She is firm in her anti-Trump stance, so to find out that her ex is giving him a vote to remain in office has to feel like a slap in the face.

The rap legend also spoke about how the media has been covering his endorsement, unsure of why he's on the front page of the New York Post.

"You see that, i post something on IG while watching the News and i end up on the front page of the paper," reacted Fif.

What do you make of his endorsement?