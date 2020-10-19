Well, here's a shocking endorsement for Donald Trump.

50 Cent has gone on the record to diss Donald Trump in the past, calling out his response to the COVID-19 pandemic several months ago. "You wanted a reality show host as president," said Fif. "Well now you're on Survivor."

It seems that, despite how he personally feels about Trump, he will still be casting a vote for the Republican candidate, as per his latest post on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of Joe Biden's alleged tax rate plan by state, which includes a 62.6% rate for California, Fif claimed that he's got enough information from this one issue alone to vote for Trump.

"WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," wrote 50 Cent, endorsing Trump as the President of the United States. "FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind."

For context, the tax hike is only applicable for Americans who make more than $400K annually.

In recent weeks, Fif seems to have done a 180-degree turn on Trump, laughing and re-posting a video of the President dancing at a rally to "YMCA". While it's surprising that he will be voting for Trump, he's incredibly financially wealthy and, obviously, his money is more important to him than climate change, systemic racism, and other issues that Trump does not prioritize.