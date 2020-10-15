The United States of America has reported an astounding 215,000 people dead from COVID-19, and the President is out here dancing to "YMCA" at his rallies...

His latest move has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, mostly because of how tone-deaf it was, with folks accusing Trump of "dancing on their graves" by showcasing his "immunity" to the virus.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

With an election coming up, most likely the most important one of our time, Trump's viral dance isn't the only thing that Americans are angry about. It's simply the tip of the iceberg. One man, however, doesn't seem too concerned by the President's antics, seemingly admiring his attitude in a new post.

50 Cent is well-known for his controversial posts on social media. He doesn't give a damn what people think about him and it has worked wonders in his professional career, becoming one of the most in-demand producers in television and film. His political views are a little iffy but, in the past, he has asserted that he's not a fan of Donald Trump.

This week, he shared the "YMCA" dancing video and suggested that he rocks with Trump's attitude.

"Still no f*cks given," wrote the legendary rap artist on Instagram. While he may not be voting for Trump (hopefully...), he can appreciate the man as an entertainer. He may not be the right man to lead the country but he's definitely entertaining.