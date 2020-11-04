biden
- PoliticsWhite House Says Unvaccinated Americans Are "Looking At A Winter Of Severe Illness & Death"The White House had an intense message for unvaccinated Americans.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Admits He Didn't Win 2020 ElectionTrump finally admitted that he didn't win the 2020 election during an interview with Fox News.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsHunter Biden's Alleged Lewd Text Messages LeakHunter Biden is involved in yet another scandal, accused of repeatedly calling his white lawyer the n-word over text message.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTed Cruz Gets Caught Sleeping On The JobTed Cruz got caught in 4K as he seemingly fell asleep during Biden's address.By Alex Zidel
- RandomPresident Biden Fires Staffers Who Smoke WeedSeveral White House staffers have been asked to resign over their past marijuana use.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsFunk Flex Co-Signs Serious Allegations Against Jay-ZFunk Flex co-signs a report about Jay-Z allegedly cutting a deal with Trump for the pardon of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.By Alex Zidel
- GramRihanna Helps Joe Biden Take Out The TrashRihanna shares a picture of her taking out the trash in an "end racism" t-shirt, telling Biden she's "just here to help".By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJoe Biden Reveals His First Action As President: "No Time To Waste"President Joe Biden takes over the @POTUS Twitter account and reveals his first course of action.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJoe Biden & Kamala Harris Are Officially POTUS & Vice-PresidentJoe Biden is officially the forty-sixth President of the United States.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Issues Statement On Biden Winning 2020 ElectionDonald Trump provides a statement finally conceding the 2020 Presidential Election to Joe Biden.By Alex Zidel
- RandomTIME Magazine Announces Controversial Person Of The Year FinalistsTIME Magazine announces President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, and the "Movement For Racial Justice" as contenders for this year's Person of the Year.By Deja Goode
- Politics50 Cent "Needs A Drink" After Hearing Biden's Alleged COVID Plan50 Cent reacts to President-elect Joe Biden's alleged plan to lockdown for another 6 weeks.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Loses It On Twitter Following Biden-Harris Victory SpeechDonald Trump cites British poll as he lashes out over the U.S. election results.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureVan Jones Tearfully Reacts To Trump's Defeat: "It's Easier To Be A Dad""Character matters. Telling the truth matters," Van Jones says in a tearful response to Donald Trump's defeat. By Aron A.
- PoliticsJoe Biden Breaks Obama's Record For Most Votes Cast For A Presidential CandidateJoe Biden has broken the record for the most votes ever cast for a Presidential candidate.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKim Kardashian Has Fans Speculating About Who She Voted ForKanye West might be the only person in the West-Kardashian household that believes he's fit to lead America. By Aron A.
- Politics2020 Election Winner May Only Be Revealed In A MonthLA Times reports that a recount is expected in Wisconsin, which could take a full month.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMasika Kalysha Disses Lil Pump & Says She's A "Black Republican For Biden"Masika Kalysha explains why she voted for Biden-Harris despite being a Republican.By Alex Zidel