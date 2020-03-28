50 Cent went at Donald Trump on Instagram, Saturday, following the President's controversial handling of the global pandemic led by the Coronavirus.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

“You wanted a reality show host as president. Well, now you’re on Survivor,” joked 50. He continued in the caption saying, “yeah we fucked up big time, but we gonna be alright watch. LOL.”

Being from Queens, New York, 50 may have been set off by Trump coming at New York in recent days, placing blame on the city and mulling a Quarantine on the state of New York and surrounding area. Saturday, Trump tweeted, "I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing 'hot spots,' New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly." He described a potential quarantine as "short," citing "two-weeks" for New York.

In the last 24 hours, 67 died in New York City from the virus. There are 29,158 confirmed cases in the city. The borough of Queens, specifically, is the worst-hit area in the nation. There are 9,228 cases in Queens, making up 32% of the total cases in New York City. Across the United States, the CDC reports 103,321 confirmed cases and 1,668 deaths.

Experts expect that the virus may not peak for another three weeks at the earliest.

