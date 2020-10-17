It's been a rough few days for Ice Cube as the rapper has taken heavy blows for working with the Trump administration on his "Contract With Black America" agenda. Cube has never been silent as it pertains to political topics, but some feel as though he is ignoring truths about Trump, especially considering the President and his team have refused to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement and have openly stated that they don't believe systematic racism exists. President Trump's debacle at the recent debates is still an issue for many who continue to bring up his refusal to condemn White supremacy while onstage.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Ice Cube was reportedly slated to appear on CNN last night (October 15) but he tweeted that his feature was axed. "So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth," Cube wrote. Those "powers that be" made sure to get the rapper on air, and this evening (October 16) Ice Cube answered questions posed by Chris Cuomo.

It was clear that Ice Cube seemed frustrated with the criticism he'd received, especially the allegations that he was endorsing Donald Trump for president. According to Cube, both Biden and Trump's campaigns reached out to him, but while Biden's team wanted to wait until after the election, Trump's camp was ready to discuss the initiative immediately. Cube made it clear that he doesn't back Trump or his agenda, but he was willing to work with any political leader who is ready to listen.

"I'm going to whoever's in power and I'mma speak to them about our problems specifically," said Ice Cube. "I'm not going in there talking about minorities, I'm not going in there talking about people of color or diversity or none of that stuff. I'm going there for Black Americans. The ones who are the descendants of slaves. That's what I'm gonna talk to anybody who's in power. So, if anybody got a problem with that, it seems like a personal problem." Chris Cuomo confirmed that it was a "personal problem" and pressed Cube about his stance. Check out the exchange below.