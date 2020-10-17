On November 3rd, Americans will be heading to the polls to vote for the next President of the United States. There are two viable options for President, including President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Of course, Kanye is also running for President but it's clear that he has no shot at winning.

As it stands, the polls have Biden way out ahead. While some point to 2016 as a measure of how polls don't mean anything, it's apparent that Biden's lead is much wider than Hillary Clinton's. Regardless, Trump is confident that he will win the election and at his most recent rally, he explained that a loss would be an embarrassment considering how Trump feels about Biden as a candidate.

"Because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of Presidential politics puts pressure on me," Trump said. "Could you imagine if I lose? I'm gonna say 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country."

While Trump appeared to be joking at the notion, it will be interesting to see what he does, should he lose. The President has refused to commit to the peaceful transition of power, which could lead to an unprecedented situation in the White House.

