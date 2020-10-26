Would you look at what 50 Cent started...

It only took one week for 50 Cent to publicly denounce his previous support of Donald Trump, despite the fact that everyone knows he'll likely still end up voting for the Republican nominee come November. Now, he's influencing other rappers to look at the tax situation that Biden is proposing, with Lil Pump becoming the latest to hop on the Trump train.

Sharing a photoshopped image of himself shaking hands with the President of the United States, Lil Pump stated that he will be voting for Trump in the upcoming election.

"All I gotta say is Trump 2020, b*tch," yelled the "Gucci Gang" rapper on Instagram Stories. "Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 [percent] in tax for Biden, b*tch ass n***a? F*ck Sleepy Joe, n***a. Trump 2020, b*tch."

Needless to say, people are seriously unimpressed with the rapper's Presidential endorsement, threatening to unfollow him "again" after this stunt.

"Time to unfollow & forget about u again," wrote one of the top comments on his post.

Despite the frustration in his comments section, Lil Pump still boasts 17 million followers.

This will be the first Presidential election that the 20-year-old rapper is legally allowed to vote in.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

His endorsement follows 50 Cent's backing of Trump, claiming that his decision was based on his personal finances as he was not willing to pay an extra 60%+ in taxes, which was announced as part of Biden's proposed tax plan for the ultra-wealthy.

Do you think Lil Pump will shortly take back his endorsement, much like Fiddy did over the weekend?