election 2020
- PoliticsDonald Trump Caught On Recording Pressuring Georgia Secretary Of State To "Find 11,780 Votes"Trump makes veiled threats as well.By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsANTIFA & Black Lives Matter Protesters Clash With Proud Boys At Pro-Trump Rally In D.C.Almost two dozen people were arrested. By Karlton Jahmal
- Politics#CryBabyTrump Trends As President Remains In Denial About Election ResultsSince the loss of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump immediately went to work in order to get the results overturned in his favor. More than a month later, he is still claiming election fraud.By Faysia Green
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Will Leave Office If Electoral College Votes For BidenTrump makes a very obvious statement. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsWho Voted For Trump, Biden & Kanye? The Election Day Round-UpAn exhaustive list of who is voting for who, among hip-hop artists and celebrities alike.By Noor Lobad
- PoliticsTrump Rallies “Lock Her Up” Chant Against Michigan GovernorThe president connected with supporters in Michigan over disdain for the state’s Democratic governor, resulting in apparent calls for her arrest.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsSteve Bannon Says Trump Will Run Again In 2024 If He Loses This YearThe former White House adviser said the president would fight back one way or another if he thought he was cheated out of re-election.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsKamala Harris Is On ELLE's November CoverDemocratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris appears on the November cover of ELLE Magazine.By Noor Lobad
- TVJim Carrey Debuts As Joe Biden In SNL Season PremiereThe comedy giant abandoned his often-apolitical work in favor of depicting the former VP in last week’s presidential debate.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsTrump Demands Biden Prove He’s Not On DrugsTrump's drug use accusations fan the flames of conspiracy theories ahead of the first Presidential Debate.By Isaiah Cane
- MoviesBorat Sequel Gets Doozy Of A TitleThe sequel's lengthy title gets in a few laughs at the White House and porn alike.By Isaiah Cane
- SocietyTwo L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies Reportedly Shot; In Critical ConditionTwo Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were reportedly shot in Compton. By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsJoe Biden Snags $100M Boost to Beat Trump in FloridaThe Democratic Presidential Nominee found major help in the wallet of a former rival.By Isaiah Cane
- TechTrump Threatens To Ban TikTok By TuesdayA government deadline biting at the heels of the social media giant means it could be shut down as soon as next week.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsPolitical Group Tied To Kanye West's Campaign Sends Misinformation On Biden To VotersThis election will be crazy. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsBiden Trolls Trump Campaign With New SloganBiden takes a note from Trump's playbook with his new web domain.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsRNC Finale: Trump Doll Mock-Executed In Guillotine, Rand Paul SwarmedThe RNC's final night was met with outrage outside of the White House.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsKanye West May Face Election Fraud Investigation Says Political AnalystMr. West may hit another road block. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsCharlamagne Names Joe Biden "Donkey Of The Day" For Saying Trump Is First Racist PresidentIs Biden painting revisionist history to market propaganda?By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsKamala Harris Joins DNC Push & Backs Joe BidenBiden gains more allies. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsKiller Mike Likens Bernie Sanders To Martin Luther King Jr. & Gets Slammed OnlineKiller Mike further backed his statement. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsRosario Dawson On Dating Cory Booker: "I Feel Like I’m Dating Captain America"Love is in the election air. By Karlton Jahmal
- Politics"The Hunt" Release Gets Cancelled In The Wake Of Last Weekend’s Mass ShootingsThis is a good call. By Karlton Jahmal