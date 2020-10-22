Former President Barack Obama seemed as if he was having a grand time throwing jabs at President Donald Trump. Obama spoke at a drive-in rally for former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris and while addressing the audience, he suggested that he couldn't get away with Trump's reported infractions.

"We know that he continues to do business with China, because he’s got a secret Chinese bank account. How is that possible?" Obama said. "Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection? You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry.”

The former president also touched on Trump's belief in conspiracy theories. “We’re not going to have a president who goes out of his way to support anyone who doesn’t support him, or threaten them with jail," said Obama. "That’s not normal presidential behavior! We wouldn’t tolerate from a high school principal. We wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach. We wouldn’t tolerate it from a co-worker. We wouldn’t tolerate it our own family, except for maybe a crazy uncle somewhere. Why would we accept this from the president of the United States, and why are folks making excuses for that?!”

Clips of the speech circulated online, but Waka Flocka took a moment to comment on Akademiks's post. An Instagram user wrote that it was unbelievable that people think that Trump is a better president than Obama, and they added a clown emoji. Waka replied, "Guess I'm a clown" with laughing emojis in response. Years ago, Waka was quick to diss Trump, but things looked to have changed. Some were surprised by Waka's words, while others weren't. Do you agree with him?

