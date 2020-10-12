LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers claimed the Larry O'Brien trophy last night as they defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. It was a spirited series that saw the Heat put up much more of a fight than anyone would have expected. Regardless, the Lakers were just a bit too potent on both sides of the ball, which allowed them to cruise to the victory in the final game of the NBA season.

Over the past 24 hours, LeBron and the Lakers have received congratulatory messages from a wide variety of people, from celebrities to fans to other players. Now, LeBron is getting a hearty congrats from former President Barack Obama, who took to Twitter with a nice message for LeBron that spoke about his accomplishments both on and off of the court.

"Proud of my friend @KingJames for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy," President Obama wrote.

LeBron has shown respect to President Obama over the years so it should be no surprise that the the latter would return the favor, especially after such a massive milestone.