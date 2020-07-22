Waka Flocka Flame has been in the game for a minute now, so much so that he can proudly don the OG cap whenever he so chooses. As such, he's become a frequent source of gems, offering wisdom whenever he so chooses. Today happens to be one of those days, and the "Hard In The Paint" rapper took to Instagram to share an interesting PSA on success, as well as the pitfalls that arise once said success has been achieved.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I'm sitting here thinking n***a, success is hard as a muthafucka," he begins. "To stay successful is hard as fuck. And I say that because you have to be a hard-working hustling muthafucka to stay successful. When I was told about being rich or having any kind of success, they made that shit sound like a fairytale. Like you ain't gotta do shit, you can wake up every day and buy what you want. That's bullshit. I'm letting you know right now, if you don't work hard while you broke, while you whatever, you not going to enjoy life."

"Hard-working people are successful people," he reiterates. "Smart thinking, hard-working people. That's successful. It's not about the money. Not the power. It's you being comfortable doing what you do every day and you happy about life. Until then, keep muthafuckin' working hard, from me to you. Squad."