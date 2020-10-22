The—playful?—exchange between 50 Cent and Chelsea Handler has intensified. The former couple dated for just a few months back in 2010, but their budding romance never developed because it was rumored that he was still hung up on his ex at the time, Ciara. The pair of entertainment moguls have remained friends throughout the years, but when Handler heard that Fif had put all of his eggs in President Donald Trump's basket for the 2020 election, the comedienne wasn't thrilled.

She told him that he was no longer her favorite ex-boyfriend, so 50 Cent tweeted, "Oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl." Handler retweeted his message and added an offer that no one could refuse. "Hey f*cker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily!" she wrote on Twitter.

Handler also insinuated that for Fif to support Trump, he must have somehow forgotten the color of his skin. "Black lives matter. That’s you, f*cker! Remember?" The rapper hasn't yet answered his ex's call, but it seems that 50 Cent is sticking to his guns.