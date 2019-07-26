Not too long Cardi B voiced her support for Bernie Sanders, among the many political shares she's made in the last few months. "I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such a long time," she wrote. "Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."



The United States Senator is surely appreciative of the support by the "Press" rapper and spoke of the latter during his recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live where he discussed Cardi and her knowledge. "We have talked on the phone on several occasions. Really smart...she is deeply concerned with what is happening," Bernie said, as seen in the clip below. "She comes from a humble background, she knows what it's like to live in poverty, to struggle and she wants to make sure we can improve life for the working people in this country and I'm delighted."

Cardi B was so proud that she shared the clip to Instagram and detailed how happy her history teacher would be. "I want us this year to get more familiar with or candidates “democratic my preference “ Take a little bit of our time and open our eyes on what’s going on in this country and how we can change it," she added.

Go, Cardi.