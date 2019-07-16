Cardi B is no rookie when it comes to expressing her thoughts on the political climate in the United States. The "Press" rapper has previously encouraged her followers to stay up to date on who's running for president so they can make a calculated, informed choice on who they chose to vote for.



More recently, Cardi B shared a video on Instagram asking her fans to comment with questions they have for the next president, sparking a conversation on health care, gun laws and equal pay. The latest political moves Cardi has made has taken place on Twitter where the rapper shared a statement about her feelings on Bernie Sanders and how she feels America has let him down.

"I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign," she wrote.

A user then responded to Cardi's tweet, reminding her of a time she once complained about paying taxes - something Bernie wants to increase for the rich. "I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on.Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare," Cardi responded