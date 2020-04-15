Bernie Sanders
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Seeks To Raise Minimum Wage to $17Bernie Sanders is once again asking Congress to raise the minimum wageBy Ben Mock
- MixtapesBernie Sanders Assists Minnesota State Rep On Her "CAPITOLIO" EP: StreamThe Vermont Senator aids in the eight-track EP's uplifting introduction.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRoe V. Wade Overturned: Politicians, Musicians, & Actors ReactPoliticians and celebrities respond to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.By Joshua Robinson
- SneakersBernie Sanders Takes A Swipe At Nike And Phil KnightBernie wants Nike to pay more taxes.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsJoe Biden Continues To Push $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Despite GOP OppositionJoe Biden is continuing to push forward with $1,400 stimulus checks.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJanet Jackson Shares Raunchy Bernie Inauguration Meme EditEven the industry legend is joining in on the fun. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Debuts New Inauguration Sweatshirt For Charity Following Viral SuccessThe Vermont senator is selling sweatshirts with the likeness of his viral inauguration meme on them, adding that 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.By Madusa S.
- GramJ. Cole Gives Bernie Sanders The "2014 Forest Hills Drive" TreatmentThe Bernie Sanders inauguration meme continues to be a big hit.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Reacts To "Berñata"You've seen Freddie Gibbs' "Piñata," but now it's time for Bernie Sanders' "Berñata," the hardest album out of Vermont. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureBernie Sanders Wears Parka With Mittens To The Inauguration & The Memes Take OffThe former presidential candidate's get-up at the inauguration today got instant meme-treatment. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsMitch McConnell Blocks Vote To Increase Stimulus Payout To $2000Mitch McConnell officially blocked the bill to increase stimulus direct payments to $2000.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Continues To Push For $2000 Stimulus ChecksDonald Trump continues to push for $2000 stimulus checks for Americans.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCongress Officially Reaches Agreement On $900 Billion Stimulus PackageCongress had finally agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCongress Closes In On Agreement For $900 Billion Stimulus PackageCongress is on the verge of passing a new stimulus deal which will include direct payments.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKanye West Says Bernie Sanders Denied Him A MeetingKanye West reveals that he is down to have a meeting with Joe Biden and says Bernie Sanders denied to meet with him. By Aron A.
- PoliticsSen. Bernie Sanders & Elon Musk Exchange Shots In Twitter BeefBernie Sanders and Elon Musk go at it on Twitter regarding a proposed bill that would tax Musk to cover health care costs of the American people.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Slams Elon Musk As "Pathetic" For Opposing Stimulus PackageBernie Sanders labels Elon Musk "pathetic" for opposing another stimulus check.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCardi B Goes Live With Bernie Sanders To Discuss The Election & CoronavirusCardi B had a chat with former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Instagram live about Trump, Biden, the current global health crisis, and more.By Lynn S.