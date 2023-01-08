Bernie Sanders Assists Minnesota State Rep On Her “CAPITOLIO” EP: Stream
The Vermont Senator aids in the eight-track EP’s uplifting introduction.
Is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders making his rap debut? Technically, no, though he does make an uplifting appearance on Maria Isa’s new CAPITOLO EP. The project arrived on Friday (January 6), and kicks off with a heartwarming (albeit explicit) conversation between the two politicians.
As HipHopDX reports, the Minnesota State Representative’s new project comes as a reminder to her fans that she’s not done with rap. Even with a successful career in politics, she still knows how to throw down over a beat.
“Of course I’m going to keep making my music — that’s where I get my energy,” Isa previously told The Star Tribune.
Across eight different tracks, the multihyphenate expertly fuses Latin, Caribbean, reggaeton, and finally, hip-hop vibes. “I had been working on it from the first day I was running for the House, and it’s been a part of my campaign trail the whole way,” she dished to the same outlet.
“Music is medication, and we can certainly use that medication in politics right now.”
In the past, other rappers have markedly used their platforms to promote Sanders. Most notably, Killer Mike was once accused of accepting money in exchange for his support.
“Keep it really real. I accept NO MONEY from any politician. I am already rich,” the Run The Jewels member later expertly clapped back.
Stream Maria Isa’s CAPITOLIO EP on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, find more new music suggestions on our weekly R&B Season playlist update here.
CAPITOLIO Tracklist:
- Tío Bernie
- Coco
- My Love
- 1st Class Flights
- Bad Chicks
- Lo Que Necesitas
- Hello to the Weekend
- Nena