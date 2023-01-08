Is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders making his rap debut? Technically, no, though he does make an uplifting appearance on Maria Isa’s new CAPITOLO EP. The project arrived on Friday (January 6), and kicks off with a heartwarming (albeit explicit) conversation between the two politicians.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine and update the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, focusing on current status and future planning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As HipHopDX reports, the Minnesota State Representative’s new project comes as a reminder to her fans that she’s not done with rap. Even with a successful career in politics, she still knows how to throw down over a beat.

“Of course I’m going to keep making my music — that’s where I get my energy,” Isa previously told The Star Tribune.

Across eight different tracks, the multihyphenate expertly fuses Latin, Caribbean, reggaeton, and finally, hip-hop vibes. “I had been working on it from the first day I was running for the House, and it’s been a part of my campaign trail the whole way,” she dished to the same outlet.

“Music is medication, and we can certainly use that medication in politics right now.”

In the past, other rappers have markedly used their platforms to promote Sanders. Most notably, Killer Mike was once accused of accepting money in exchange for his support.

“Keep it really real. I accept NO MONEY from any politician. I am already rich,” the Run The Jewels member later expertly clapped back.

Stream Maria Isa’s CAPITOLIO EP on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, find more new music suggestions on our weekly R&B Season playlist update here.

CAPITOLIO Tracklist:

Tío Bernie Coco My Love 1st Class Flights Bad Chicks Lo Que Necesitas Hello to the Weekend Nena

