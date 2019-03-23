Democrat
- PoliticsGeorgia Gov. Passes Voting Restrictions While Sitting Under Slave Plantation PaintingThe Governor of Georgia passed a bill limiting voting access while sitting under a painting of a slave plantation.By Cole Blake
- MusicWaka Flocka Gets Trashed For Defending Keri Hilson's Trump TakeAmericans are beginning to question their freedoms.By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsMike Pence Has Not Ruled Out Invoking 25th Amendment Against Trump: ReportThe Pence/Trump alliance is over. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsRep. James Clyburn Suggests Capitol Hill Riot Was An Inside JobThings were just a little too easyBy Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsDemocrat Jon Ossoff Wins Senate Election in GeorgiaThe candidate has defeated the Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsKiller Mike Details Kamala Harris MeetingKiller Mike takes to Twitter to share details about his recent meeting with Senator Kamala Harris during her Atlanta campaign stop. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsAzealia Banks Is Genuinely Afraid Of Joe BidenAzealia Banks voices a strong concern about Joe Biden, imploring Kamala Harris to step in and carry the upcoming debates. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsMary Trump Says She's Heard The President Use N-Word & Anti-Semitic SlursTrump's niece tells all. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsOffset's "Ridin' With" His Wife When It Comes To Politics, All For Bernie SandersWe know Offset's vote .By Chantilly Post
- BeefKid Rock Takes Blowjob Jab At Taylor Swift Because She's A DemocratKid Rock thinks that Taylor Swift has to "suck the door knob off Hollyweird" to get roles in movies... because she's a Democrat.By Aron A.
- PoliticsCardi B & Bernie Sanders Sometimes Talk Politics On The PhoneCardi & Bernie are friends.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyJoe Biden Officially Enters The 2020 Presidential RaceJoe Biden isn't going to let a dismal connection with young voters deter his 2020 presidential bid.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsChance The Rapper Endorses Democrat Toni Preckwinkle For Chicago MayorSecond time's a charm. By Karlton Jahmal