Lil Pump's endorsement of Trump shouldn't come as much of a surprise. In a sense, it feels like the suburban mothers who were bumping "Gucci Gang" in their mini-van with their kids would be the same ones to vote for Trump. But for those who've been around since the success of the single, you're probably aware that Pump previously took an anti-Trump stance. Evidently, this was before he was getting money.

Maybe he thought aligning himself with Trump would boost his career since it has been on a steady decline since the release of his 2017 self-titled debut mixtape. But for new fans, this could certainly help boost his profile among the suburban demographic. However, it appears he may have tried to erase traces of his "Fuck Donald Trump" stance. Back in 2016, the rapper literally tweeted, "Fuck Donald Trump" but apparently, those tweets have vanished. The tweets resurfaced earlier today with plenty of hip-hop heads clowning Pump for the desperate attempt at relevance.

Trump, who introduced Pump as "one of the big superstars of the world, Lil Pimp," was showered with praise by Pump. "I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 202020. Don't forget that... And do not vote for Sleepy Joe," Pump said.

Honestly, it seems like Pump just needed validation from someone. Hope you got it, pal.