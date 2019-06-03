Throughout his career, Tory Lanez has been a stylistic shapeshifter, just as comfortable in sexy crooner mode as he is in tough talk street rap mode. This year, his versatility has manifested itself in the form of a collection of remixes of international hits, the moody recent single "What Happened to the Kids," and most recently, a Quavo and Tyga-assisted banger entitled "Broke Leg." That track is our TOP 100 #1 this week.

No artists have more than one entry in the top ten this week. New tracks barely missing out on spots include Trippie Redd's "Under Enemy Arms" (#12), J Stone and The Game's "See You Fail" (#13), Max B and French Montana's "Don't Push Me" (#14), and Calboy, Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Young Thug's "Chariot" (#15).

----

10. Jamz Feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby - Baby Shower

Someone had to do it. The recent proliferation of "Baby" names in rap has been begging for a collaboration between at least a couple of them, and now for the first time, Lil Baby and DaBaby are on the same track. The aptly-named "Baby Shower," helmed by Jamz, debuts at #10.

9. Trey Songz & Fabolous - Freaky

Although no artist technically appears twice in this week's top ten, Tory Lanez is on another track in spirit, as this Trey Songz and Fabolous joint is a remix of his track "Freaky." In its second week out, "Freaky" is up 13 places from #22 to #9.

8. YG Feat. Kamaiyah & G-Eazy - Do Not Disturb

We're now about 10 days removed from the release of YG's latest, 4Real 4Real, and he's still got a song in our top ten. "Do Not Disturb" features Bay Area cohorts Kamaiyah and G-Eazy, and it debuts at #8.

7. Kevin Gates - Luv Bug

Kevin Gates returned last week with an EP entitled Only the Generals Gon' Understand, and one of the songs included within is the extremely horny "Luv Bug," which finds Gates at his freakiest. This one debuts at #7.

6. Machine Gun Kelly - El Diablo

MGK's really milking the rollout for his upcoming album, Hotel Diablo, for all it's worth. A new single or freestyle seems to arrive every week, even with no release date announced. His latest, the pseudo-title track "El Diablo," debuts at #6.

5. Miley Cyrus Feat. Ghostface Killah - D.R.E.A.M.

After distancing herself from hip hop via some offensive comments in the press last year, Miley Cyrus is back in the rap wheelhouse on her new release She Is Coming. "D.R.E.A.M.," taken from the project, features Ghostface Killah and debuts at #5.

4. Lil Durk - Turn Myself In

While beef is the surest way to end up in our top ten, drama of any form will also get clicks. Lil Durk turned himself in last week after being slapped with five suspected felony charges, and accompanied this announcement with a new, very fittingly titled song. His "Turn Myself In" debuts at #4.

3. Cardi B - Press

Although she hasn't yet announced a follow up to last year's Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has kept the singles coming at a consistent clip this year. "Press" is her latest, and despite an abysmal audience rating of 18%, it still debuts at #3.

2. Jim Jones Feat. Cam'ron - Mama I Made It

Jim Jones and Cam'ron's weeks-old "Mama I Made It" remains in the upper reaches of the chart, as views continue to pile on to it. In its sixth week out, the song is up four places from #6 to #2.

1. Tory Lanez, Quavo & Tyga - Broke Leg

For his latest banger, Lanez enlisted two of rap's most surefire bangersmiths, Quavo and Tyga. "Broke Leg," their collaboration from Lanez's Love Me Now Reloaded, debuts at #1.