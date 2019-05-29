Lil Baby & DaBaby Go Into Baby Overload On Jamz' "Baby Shower"

There are a ton of new babies in the game but Lil Baby and Da Baby stand out the most. People have hoped the two would collaborate solely based on the similarities of their name. Personally, I think Lil Baby would've been a great fit on a "Baby On Baby" remix. Although they've yet to collaborate with each other yet on either one of their solo tracks, Jamz united the two rappers for his latest track, "Baby Shower."

Jamz comes through with a straight banger on his new track, "Baby Shower." With the assistance of Lil Baby and DaBaby, Jamz comes through with a straight banger that's bound to go off in the clubs.

Peep the new collaboration and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Lil Baby and Da Baby.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't need no script, I don't need no edit

I'm rockin' big stones like I'm Nelly

I don't go back and forth 'cause that's petty

Gon' get pissed on like R. Kelly

My bitch thick like Keisha off Belly