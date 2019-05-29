mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby & DaBaby Go Into Baby Overload On Jamz' "Baby Shower"

Aron A.
May 29, 2019 17:21
Baby Shower
Jamz Feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby

Jamz recruits the biggest Babies in the game for "Baby Shower."


There are a ton of new babies in the game but Lil Baby and Da Baby stand out the most. People have hoped the two would collaborate solely based on the similarities of their name. Personally, I think Lil Baby would've been a great fit on a "Baby On Baby" remix. Although they've yet to collaborate with each other yet on either one of their solo tracks, Jamz united the two rappers for his latest track, "Baby Shower."

Jamz comes through with a straight banger on his new track, "Baby Shower." With the assistance of Lil Baby and DaBaby, Jamz comes through with a straight banger that's bound to go off in the clubs.

Peep the new collaboration and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Lil Baby and Da Baby.

Quotable Lyrics
I don't need no script, I don't need no edit
I'm rockin' big stones like I'm Nelly
I don't go back and forth 'cause that's petty
Gon' get pissed on like R. Kelly
My bitch thick like Keisha off Belly

Jamz Lil Baby DaBaby collab new song new track
