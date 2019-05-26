YG, G-Eazy & Kamaiyah Go Ballistic On "Do Not Disturb"

Most of you will agree, YG's 4REAL 4REAL is a bop - no more apparent than in the bottom half of the proceedings where the melodically-inclined Kamaiyah puts up a "Do Not Disturb" for all to see. YG's allegiance to Kamaiyah is time-tested, without so much as a need for backtracking, but we'll do it anyway.

Although Kamaiyah really rose to Internet prominence off the strength of her debut mixtape A Good Night in the Ghetto, it was on YG's Still Brazy album that she forced herself into the conversation, and subsequently as the opening act on his Fuck Donald Trump Tour. G-Eazy's "how'd you meet" story was altogether different. Upon learning of Eazy's longtime interest, YG made plans for him to assume Nipsey's spot on the second iteration of "FDT."

After relocating to LA by way of the Oakland, California, G-Eazy propelled himself to main event status. On "Do Not Disturb," he once again reminds us all that he's come to LA, fully-vetted by E-40, with whom credits with facilitating the spike in his asking price. The "Sick Wid It" medallion that was bestowed to him ceremoniously, sits atop his resume until something bigger and better comes-a-knocking. Hit us with your thoughts down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

E-40 gave me the Sick Wid It medallion

You need a verse, I text you $150,000

Four ice Italian, that's six hundred stallions

Fuckin' Jamisha to YG's first album, yee.

- G-Eazy