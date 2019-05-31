Lil Durk Releases New Song "Turn Myself In" Amid Legal Troubles

Lil Durk shared some unfortunate news yesterday. The rapper revealed that he'd be turning himself in, although, at the time, he didn't reveal why. Reports emerged earlier today that he a warrant was issued for his arrest in Atlanta in relation to a shooting that occurred at the Varsity. Reports claimed that authorities were looking to book him on five felony charges including criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and another charge of associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime.

Lil Durk released his new song, "Turn Myself In" shortly after reports emerged about his legal woes. The rapper's new track is reflective as he looks at both his actions of the past and what the future holds. The rapper accepts whatever God has planned for him while still maintaining his innocence. "Stay makin' up lies, for sure/ I'm an innocent man, for sure/ It is what it is, for sure," he raps on the first verse.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got five million followers, I need five million dollars

I scream "Free Melly" from my cell even though they ain't got 'em

Free Von, Free Zoo, even though they got the same problems

False accusations, why they name droppin'?



