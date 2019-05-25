mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trey Songz & Fabolous Give Tory Lanez' "Freaky" The Grown Man Refix

May 25, 2019 09:55
Trey Songz and Fabolous drop a remix to Tory Lanez' "Freaky" in the buildup to "Summertime Shootout 3"


Trey Songz and Fabolous have dialed up their partnership while the latter participant awaits a full return to form. The wait for the long-anticipated Summertime Shootout 3 is nearly over, barring any unintended mishaps. Fab hasn't put out a full-length solo album since he was in his 30s. Shortly thereafter he joined a meddlesome Jadakiss for a Freddy vs. Jason duel for the ages. By all accounts, their grudge match ended in a draw, much to the displeasure of the blood-thirsty crowd they summoned in 2017.

In this instance, Fabolous isn't playing for keeps, nor is his Freddy mask remotely close to the action. Trey Songz is after all just the right amount of meticulous to remind Fabo of his fanciful pride. They both have no intention of letting their age become a determinant - as they provided MyMixtapez the distinction of premiering their latest promo jaunt "Freaky." In their attempts to defy the aging process, Trey and Fab have abandoned the "sexy law enforcement" angle put forth by Tory Lanez in his "Freaky" video, in lieu of a stoic pose they learned from their elders.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bedroom mobster, bang like bandana
Legs out like antenna
Ooh shit, she want me to fuck her to my new shit
I say baby that's a wave, cruise ship.

- Trey Songz

