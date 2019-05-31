Machine Gun Kelly Stands His Ground On "El Diablo"

He still hasn't said exactly when fans can expect his forthcoming record Hotel Diablo, but the rollout of new music from Machine Gun Kelly is a good indication that it will be delivered sooner than later. The quick-spitting rapper dropped off yet another single Friday morning with the release of his track "el diablo." The hip hop beat is fused with a Western, high-noon showdown trumpet as MGK defends his place in the industry against those who say that he doesn't deserve the recognition he's been receiving.

For "el diablo," MGK links up with Ronny J once again, the same producer who helped him craft his Eminem diss track, "Rap Devil." Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kelly released the visual to his rap-rock single "Hollywood Whore" and is currently on tour. The dates stretch out until September, although there aren't any dates listed for July as of yet, so he may be filling in more as time progresses. Check out MGK's latest and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Stop the debate if my name isn’t mentioned

In this generation as one of the greatest

From lyrics to cadence

I changed the way rappers rock out on them stages