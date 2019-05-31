Cardi B Unleashes All Her Frustrations With "Press"

The song was first teased in December, and now Cardi B drops off her anticipated single, "Press." She shared the artwork for the single on Thursday, a vintage style black and white photo that features a naked Cardi in handcuffs being ushered through the paparazzi. The Grammy award-winning artist delayed the release of "Press" and has been rolling out singles including "Money," "Please Me" with Bruno Mars, and her latest hit "Clout" with her husband Offset.

"Press" doesn't have any features as Cardi unleashes her irritation with not only the hounding media, but anyone who has challenged her. In true Cardi fashion, the New York rapper says that she'll take out anyone that poses a threat while boasting about living the rich life that many could only hope for. It's undeniable that Cardi is a polarizing figure in hip hop as her actions and past admissions have staved off listeners, but her popularity continues to rise. She recently stated that she's readying a new record and wants to drop it before the end of the year, so "Press" may be the single that begins the next wave of Cardi B.

Quotable Lyrics

Bought me a foreign, I might buy me a yacht

B*tches in my business, they tryna plot

Hoes popping sh*t like they hot but they not

Just flooded the wrist, the Patek, the watch