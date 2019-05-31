Kevin Gates' "Luv Bug" Is An R-Rated Baby-Making Anthem

It's been almost a year since Kevin Gates dropped off a project, with Luca Brasi 3 arriving in September 2018. Since then, Gates has been more focused on family and travel, as documented on his Instagram account-- which, it's worth noting, has been wiped clean of all posts since the release of last night's EP.

Ahead of Only the Generals Gon Understand, we had received a few loose drops from Gates, two of which make an appearance on the EP, "Big Gangsta" and "Yukatan." In addition, though, we get four more fire records. In true Gates fashion, the records are hard-hitting, gritty, and they're mostly about his past life in the streets, and how that affects him currently, as well as his sexual exploits. "Luv Bug" falls into the latter category; astoundingly so.

Don't be deterred by the relatively innocent-slash-cute title of "Luv Bug," this song is about as dirty as it gets. Over a rhythmic, piano-laden beat, the Baton Rouge details extra graphic bedroom escapades that include spitting, squirting, pissing, ass-eating...we'll just cap off things there, but you can listen to the song for the full list (or just check those Quotables below). All the while, Gates is telling his girl to "shut the fuck up" so he can do his thing-- but don't get it confused, Gates still manages to give his lady compliments too.

What's your favorite song off the new EP so far? Let us know and check out the EP in full here. Is Kevin Gates back or what??(!!)

Quotable Lyrics

My grill be glistening, mind blowing

She suckin' that dick while that iron on me

She put her vagina on top my mouth

On my hairline and ride for me

I'm makin' her squirt, she piss in my face

I'm grippin' her thighs, she grind for me

I spit in her mouth, she mix it with hers

Then spit it back up on the tip