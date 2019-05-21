broke leg
- Music VideosTory Lanez Moves With The Mob In "Forever" Music VideoTory Lanez is back with the new visuals for "Forever."By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Tory Lanez, Quavo & Tyga Debut At #1 With "Broke Leg"Tory Lanez's Quavo and Tyga-assisted new single, "Broke Leg," slaughters the competition on its way to a #1 debut.By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosTory Lanez' "Broke Leg" Video With Quavo & Tyga Is One Giant Twerk PartyGirls on crutches, an ambulance and lots of twerking.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTory Lanez, Quavo & Tyga Drop Strip Club Anthem "Broke Leg"The long-awaited single is finally out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Says Label Told Him To Wait On Releasing Music Until "Broke Leg" DropsNew music from Tory is on the way. By Aron A.