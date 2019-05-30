Miley Cyrus Falls In Love With Drugs On "D.R.E.A.M" With Ghostface Killah

Miley Cyrus isn't entirely well-liked within the hip-hop community. The actor-turned-artist tried to break into our world a few years ago and after trashing rap and its surrounding culture when it didn't work out, she's back trying to infiltrate the community. As a tight-knit group of like-minded individuals, it will be difficult for Miley to swivel her way back into the good graces of hip-hop but on her upcoming album She Is Coming, she's trying to do exactly that. Working closely with Mike WiLL Made-It, Miley wants to cross over into a few other genres and with "D.R.E.A.M," she's enlisted one of rap's straight-up legends to deliver her take on a classic.

Don't get me wrong -- there are aspects of Miley Cyrus' take on hip-hop that haven't been so problematic but the way that she focuses on all the wrong things seems to rub people the wrong way. For starters, her new track with Ghostface Killah is called "D.R.E.A.M," which stands for "Drugs Rule Everything Around Me." By now, you've likely realized that the song is Miley's own take on the Wu-Tang classic "C.R.E.A.M," which will surely not start people off on the right foot.

Without giving away too much, this is basically Miley's love letter to her drugs of choice. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

The drugs rule everything around me

You could call me a king

I got it all in my store, you should crown me

Purple Perc, sticky green Mollies, sipping lean

Got the white that's sure to light the floor like in "Billie Jean"