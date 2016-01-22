white privilege
- MusicLil Uzi Vert On Jack Harlow's Success: "He Doesn't Have White Privilege"Lil Uzi Vert doesn't understand why people are hating on Jack Harlow. By Aron A.
- TV"The Simpsons" Star Harry Shearer Steps Down From Voicing Black Character"The Simpsons" voice actor Harry Shearer relinquishes the role of Dr. Hibbert, and "The Cleveland Show" star Kevin Michael Richardson is set to play the Black character from now on.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureKeyon Harrold's Son Is Accused Of Stealing A Raging Karen's PhoneKeyon Harrold defends his son against raging Karen who claims he stole her phone. By Veracia Ankrah
- TVStephen A. Smith Clarifies Steve Nash "White Privilege" TakeStephen A. Smith doubled down on his controversial take from yesterday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Calls Steve Nash Nets Hiring "White Privilege"Stephen A. Smith feels like too many experienced black head coaches were passed up for the Nets job.By Alexander Cole
- TVJenny Slate Resigns From "Big Mouth": Character "Should Be Played" By Black PersonShe announced her decision with a lengthy apology on Instagram. By Noah John
- Pop CultureT.I. Doesn't Accept Pastor's "White Blessing" Apology: "I Would've Tested His Jaw"T.I. had to share his commentary on the recent controversy involving Lecrae and mega-church pastor Louie Giglio.By Erika Marie
- RandomEve Dubs Stassi Schroeder “The Poster Girl For White Privilege”Eve is not having it. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsTia Mowry Says Seeing Mom Get Racially Profiled Made Her Understand White PrivilegeTia Mowry shared some instances in which she noticed that her Black mother was treated differently than her white father while she was growing up.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Debates Rush Limbaugh After He Says White Privilege Doesn't ExistCharlamagne Tha God and Rush Limbaugh exchanged a few words after the conservative talk show host denied that white privilege was real.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBillie Eilish Goes Off On "All Lives Matter" Crowd: "Shut The F*ck Up"Billie Eilish was at her wits' end with the "All Lives Matter" noise, so she decided to make a statement explaining why this phrase is pointless.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureActress Charlize Theron Speaks On Her White Privilege"I obviously am a white person who benefited from my white privilege."By Aida C.
- SocietyCommunity Helps Homeless McDonald's Employee Back On His Feet After Online ShamingHumanity pulled through on this one.By hnhh
- MusicLord Jamar & Rah Digga Unpack Anti-Eminem Commentary, 50 Cent, & MoreLord Jamar and Rah Digga converse about Eminem, the state of the culture, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKyle Korver Explains His "White Privilege" & Racism In AmericaKorver wants to open a dialogue about race in the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Says Anne Hathaway Is An "Ally" When It Comes To White PrivilegeJada Pinkett Smith praises Anne Hathaway for her understanding of white privilege. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill's Grandmother's House Vandalized With Racial RemarksKeep your head up, Meek. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentAnne Hathaway Criticized For Calling Out White Privilege & Supporting Nia WilsonNia Wilson was stabbed by a homeless white man. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHalsey Criticizes Hotels For Only Offering "White People Shampoo"The singer has some harsh opinions about complimentary toiletries. By David Saric
- MusicTrey Songz & T.I. Think The Waffle House Shooter's $2 Million Bond Is White PrivilegeTrey Songz and T.I. are calling out injustice.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicTalib Kweli Hits Iggy Azalea With A History Lesson On PrivilegeTalib Kweli once again takes issue with Iggy Azalea. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyIssa Rae Explains White Privilege In One Paragraph"People aren’t aware, and they choose not to be."By Chantilly Post
- NewsTalib Kweli Blasts Iggy Azalea Over Her Response To MacklemoreTalib Kweli was not impressed with Iggy's response to Macklemore's "White Privilege II." By Angus Walker