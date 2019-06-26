spiderman
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Does "Spiderman" Skit With Zendaya Lookalike: WatchCenat certainly knows how to stun his audience.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWillem Dafoe's Green Goblin Could Make A Return One Day, "That's A Great Role," Actor SaysWho could ever play a better Green Goblin?By Evelyn Meyer
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Across The Spider-Verse" Gets A Closer LookThis Air Jordan 1 will impress Spider-Man fans.By Ashanty Rivera
- TVSpider-Man Noir Series In The Works: DetailsThe fan-favorite, Spider-Man Noir, is coming back to screens for a live-action series with Amazon. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureBad Bunny Cast As Marvel Superhero El Muerto In Spider-Man Spin-OffBad Bunny will be tackling the role of the super-powered wrestler, El Muerto.By Jordan Schenkman
- SportsLeBron James Compares He & Austin Reaves To Two Iconic Marvel HeroesLeBron James and Austin Reaves have been an interesting duo this year.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesIf Zendaya Ever Directs, She Wants All Her Leads To Be Black WomenZendaya reflects on the possibility of directing.By Milca P.
- TVIssa Rae Joins 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Cast As Spider-WomanShe called the opportunity a "dream come true."By Madusa S.
- TVAndrew Garfield Will Not Be Returning For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home:' ReportThe actor put to rest rumors circulating that he is set to star alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.
By Madusa S.
- MoviesTom Holland Debunks Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield RumorTom Holland lets fans down easy following rumors that his upcoming film would feature a Spiderman crossover with former Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.By Joshua Robinson
- SneakersDonovan Mitchell Unveils The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2Donovan Mitchell's next signature shoe will feature collaborations with Crayola and Marvel.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesSony Chairman Hopes To Keep "Spider-Man" In MCU For More FilmsFuture "Spider-Man" films under the Disney umbrella may be a huge possibility based on a recent comment by Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman.By Keenan Higgins
- Original ContentThe Essential Guide To "Morbius": Backstory, Enemies, and MCU ConnectionsFamiliarize yourself with a look at the upcoming movie adaptation of "Morbius The Living Vampire" and where the Jared Leto film fits into the broader Sony/MCU canon.By Robert Blair
- MusicRico Nasty Sings To Her 4-Year-Old Son Onstage For His BirthdayShoutout all the rapping moms. By Noah C
- CrimeFather Arrested After 5-Year-Old Brings Drugs To School That Make Him “Feel Like Spider-Man”The child told his teacher that the white-powdered substance had superhero-like effects.By Lynn S.
- MoviesDisney To Open Marvel Land At Three Parks Featuring "Avengers Campus"Can't wait to enroll. By Noah C
- Pop CultureMarvel Comic Book Arcs We Need To See In The MCUNow that Marvel's next phases are taking shape, we examined the comic book plotlines adaptations that we'd love to see. By Robert Blair
- Movies"Spiderman: Far From Home" First "Spiderman" To Cross $1 Billion At Worldwide Box OfficeA commendable accolade for the film. By hnhh
- RandomSpiderman Sculpture In Nebraska Mistaken For The DevilIs it fair to mistake Spiderman for the devil? By Cole Blake
- SneakersUnboxing Donovan Mitchell's Adidas D.O.N Issue #1 "Spiderman" ColorwayFirst look at Donovan Mitchell's "Spiderman" Adidas D.O.N Issue #1.By Kyle Rooney