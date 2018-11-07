Missouri
- SportsMissouri Governor Refuses To Address Commuting Prison Sentence Of Andy Reid's SonBritt Reid was sentenced to three years for a drunk driving crash that put a 5-year-old girl in an 11-day coma.By Ben Mock
- LifeDrake Missouri Concert Crash: Alleged Killer Bails OutThe post-performance tragedy claimed the lives of 42-year-old Laticha "Lety" Bracero and her 21-year-old daughter, Alyssa Cordova.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsCollege Coach With $6M Salary Complains About NILEli Drinkwitz has some slightly hypocritical thoughts on NIL.By Ben Mock
- Life3 Students Dead After Horrific Shooting At St. Louis High SchoolAn unnamed suspect marched through a Missouri high school with a rifle on Monday, killing and injuring multiple students.By Balen Mautone
- PoliticsA Pregnant Woman Was Shot 5 Times By Missouri PoliceFollowing a suspected armed carjacking, Missouri police shot Leonna Hale five times despite her being unarmed and pregnant. By Brianna Lawson
- Life500 Pounds Of Weed Spilt On Missouri Highway On 4/20 During 3-Car CrashMissouri troopers won't be forgetting this year's 4/20 anytime soon.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsSt. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns At BLM Protestors Receive Mayoral PardonThe lawyer-couple went viral last summer for pointing an AR and handgun at Black Lives Matter protestors. By Joe Abrams
- RandomNelly Selling Crumbling Missouri Mansion For Dirt CheapThe “Hot In Herre” rapper tried to flip the mansion, but it didn’t work out.By hnhh
- PoliticsCori Bush Says Republicans Mistook Her For Breonna Taylor At OrientationCori Bush says several Republicans mistook her for Breonna Taylor during her congressional orientation.By Cole Blake
- FootballOn-Field Brawl In Missouri-Florida Game Gets Three Players EjectedThis one got pretty ugly. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomTech N9ne Plays Crowded Concert, Fans Ignore Mask & Social Distancing GuidelinesTech N9ne played a show in his home state of Missouri this weekend, gathering a thousand people who ignored all mask and social distancing guidelines.By Alex Zidel
- TVESPN Reprimands Adrian Wojnarowski For E-Mail FiascoAdrian Wojnarowski certainly regrets sending out that e-mail.By Alexander Cole
- TVAdrian Wojnarowski Reportedly Says "F*ck You" To Missouri SenatorThe alleged e-mail came after Hawley criticized the NBA's lack of criticism for the Chinese government.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMissouri Governor Allows Concerts To Resume On MondayMayors in major cities of Missouri, however, have yet to reverse the social distancing orders.By Aron A.
- PoliticsMissouri To Allow Live Concerts To Resume Next WeekMissouri Gov. Mike Parson is beginning to reopen the state by allowing live concerts to resume.By Cole Blake
- RandomMan Charged With Terrorist Threat For Licking Items In WalmartA man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after he mocked the severity of the coronavirus pandemic by licking various items in Walmart on camera.By Lynn S.
- MusicKrizz Kaliko Album "Eternal" AnnouncedKrizz Kaliko's new album "Eternal" will be his third release in just a few short months, proving that the label-drama is behind him. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicYo Gotti Now Has His Own Day In St. LouisMany are confused as to why Memphis, Tennessee native Yo Gotti just got a day named after him in the city of St. Louis, Missouri.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsDonald Trump Congratulates Kansas City Chiefs; Gets The State WrongDonald Trump got it wrong. By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMissouri's Last Abortion Clinic Gets License Renewal DeclinedThe Missouri Health Department declined the renewal.By Aida C.
- SocietyDeer Poacher Sentenced To Monthly "Bambi" Screening In JailThis is not a joke.By Brynjar Chapman
- Society"Marijuana" Wins Big On Election Night 2018Big inroads for marijuana lovers in Michigan, Missouri, and Utah.By Devin Ch