Missouri Governor Refuses To Address Commuting Prison Sentence Of Andy Reid's Son

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has refused to provide specifics on why he commuting the prison sentence of Andy Reid's son, Britt. "No request, official or otherwise, was made on behalf of Mr. Reid for this commutation," was the only comment given to ESPN from Parson's office. Reid had served 16 months of a three-year prison sentence at the time of his commutation. Reid struck two parked cars outside Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021 while going 20mph over the speed limit. The crash injured six people, including putting a five-year-old girl in an 11-day coma.

Reid will spend the rest of his sentence under house arrest. However, the decision has raised questions about Parson's impartiality. The governor is a self-described "avid" fan of the Chiefs and spoke at the team's recent Super Bowl Parade in Kansas City. Parson became Governor in 2018 upon the resignation of his predecessor. He was re-elected in 2020. However, Parson is term-limited and cannot seek re-election again this year. The open race is expected to be between Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Minority Leader of the Missouri House of Representatives Crystal Quade.

Andy Reid hasn't said much about his son since the 2021 incident. However, something that Reid is much more keen to talk about is Taylor Swift. Swift "won over" the Chiefs' O-Line with homemade Pop-Tarts, Reid claimed at the NFL Combine. "She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts. She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one," Reid told Mike Florio and Chris Simms. Swift is an avid baker, dating as far back as a viral Tumblr cookie recipe a decade ago.

Back at the Combine, Reid also spoke on his relationship with Swift, whom he first met during his tenure with the Eagles. "I knew her dad and her mom -- good, solid people. I met her when she was young. And she's so grounded for who she is. I mentioned somewhere that since the queen passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world, but she handles it," Reid said.

