Hollywood Hills
- GossipDrakeo The Ruler's Estate Sued For $104K By Landlord: ReportThe late rapper reportedly rented the Hollywood Hills property in June 2021, but following his murder, the landlord has a few complaints.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Selling Sunset" Star Jason Oppenheim Lists His Gorgeous Hollywood Hills Mansion For $8 MillionThe 5,000 square foot home features a massage room, a sauna, and a pool, among other luxuries.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRihanna Lists Hollywood Hills Home For $7.8MAfter unsuccessfully trying to sell the California crib a couple years ago, Rihanna has re-listed the property. By Taylor McCloud
- CrimeRobberies Of NBA Star & Fashion Nova CEO Investigated As Possible Crime RingThe armed robberies of Lakers' star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian may be connected. By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp's House Broken Into By Homeless ManThe man ended up using Depp's shower and even made himself a drink.By Alexander Cole
- RandomHouse Where Pop Smoke Was Fatally Shot Sells For MillionsThe Hollywood Hills home where Pop Smoke was killed has reportedly found a buyer. By Aron A.
- RandomHouse Where Pop Smoke Was Murdered Is Up For Sale: ReportThe home where Pop Smoke was killed has reportedly been placed on the market by its "Real Housewives" owner.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Laid To Rest At Hollywood CemeteryMay she rest in power. By Madusa S.
- Pop CulturePrince's LA Mansion Hits The Market For $30 Million Prince's LA crib is officially on the market for $30 million. By Dominiq R.
- CrimePop Smoke May Have Been Targeted, Not A Robbery: ReportAs more news of Pop Smoke's callous murder is shared, TMZ claims that surveillance footage shows this wasn't a robbery.By Erika Marie
- MusicJadakiss Recalls Pop Smoke Showing Love To Him, Calls Death "Senseless"Jadakiss chatted with BET about the untimely death of rapper Pop Smoke, calling the murder both "senseless" and "horrible."By Erika Marie
- MusicPop Smoke Death: More Details SurfaceUPDATE: There were reportedly at least four masked men who broke into the Hollywood Hills home where Pop Smoke was staying. By Noah C
- Pop CultureDrew Carey's Ex-Fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick, MurderedRest in peace, Dr. Amie Harwick.By Dominiq R.
- MusicProducer Poo Bear's Home Robbed for Almost $1 Million in JewelryPoo's entire safe was stolen. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDemi Lovato Selling The $10 Million House Where She OD'D: ReportA blank slate might be in order on the path to recovery.By Zaynab
- MusicDemi Lovato Reportedly In Hospital After Suffering Heroin OverdoseDemi Lovato is being treated at a Los Angeles hospital. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTrey Songz Is Reportedly One Key Witness Away From ArrestThe Trey Songz assault allegations have stepped into high gear. Attorney Lisa Bloom is seeking a key witness against the accused.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy's Hollywood Hills Home BurglarizedSomeone reportedly stole $10K cash & $12K worth of jewelry from Soulja Boy's home.By Kevin Goddard
- Life2 Chainz Buys Hollywood Hills Mansion For $2.45 Million2 Chainz will be moving into a mansion in the Hollywood Hills.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTyga Reportedly Being Evicted By Another LandlordAccording to reports, Tyga may be evicted from another house in L.A.By Kevin Goddard