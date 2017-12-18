burgers
- AnticsJason Derulo Scarfs Down 22 Burgers To Celebrate 22 Million TikTok FollowersJason Derulo attempted to gobble up 22 hamburgers in honour of reaching 22 million followers on TikTok, but he had a little trouble completing the task.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureWendy's Locations Aren't Serving Burgers Due To Meat ShortageThe national meat shortage has hit Wendy's.By Rose Lilah
- FoodChick-Fil-A Sauce Available In Stores SoonChick-fil-A is experimenting with the idea of selling its signature sauces by making them available in Florida at Walmart, Publix, Winn-Dixie, and Target. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MoviesPost Malone Thanks Mark Wahlberg For Debut Acting Role With WahlburgersWhile walking into the premiere of "Spenser Confidential," Mark Wahlberg got a special Postmates delivery from Post Malone in the form of Wahlburgers.By Keenan Higgins
- FoodBurger King's New "Moldy Whopper" Ad Is Both Educational & DisgustingShowing what a 34-day-old Whopper should look like, Burger King got gross and did the most for their latest food ad campaign.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomJonathan "Foodgod" Cheban In Midst Of Shady Burger Restaurant ScamFoodgod Caught up in Burger Joint's DownfallBy Ben Bijur
- FoodMaster P Expands Empire With Big Poppa Burgers Restaurant In New OrleansChicken and waffles are also a specialty.By Erika Marie
- FoodDairy Queen Confirms They Don't Use Human Meat In Their BurgersA coroner in South Carolina inspected DQ's burgers and says there are no traces of human meat.By Alex Zidel
- FoodBurger King's Plant-Based Impossible Burger Option Available Nationwide This MonthBurger King's vegetarian-friendly option will be available across America. By Aron A.
- SocietyDairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Burgers For National Hamburger DayNational Hamburger Day is here and Dairy Queen is blessing fans with free burgers until the end of the month.By Aron A.
- SocietyIHOP's "Name Change" Actually Led To Spike In Burger SalesIHOP was onto something with IHOB.By Aron A.
- SocietyBurger King Trolls McDonald's By Offering Penny Burgers Only While At McDonald'sBurger King you crazy for this one. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyMcDonald's Is Offering Free Fries All Year If You Download Their AppMcDonald's is hooking it up. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMcDonald’s McDelivery Day Offers Free 90’s Gear Through Uber EatsMcDonald's is bringing the 90's back. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyNational French Fry Day Specials: Here's Where You Can Get Free FoodFrench fry lovers rejoice!By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyIHOP Changes Its Name Back & Returns To Pancake Roots With New PromotionWe knew "IHOb" wouldn't last. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeBurger King Relentlessly Drags IHOb, Changes Name To Pancake KingThe fast food giant expertly trolled the newly-renamed restaurant chain. By David Saric
- SocietyIHOP Reveals "IHOb" Name Change Means "International House Of Burgers"Burgers are IHOP's new focus. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBurger King Will Be Offering Whopper Donuts On National Donut DayProbably one of the best marketing techniques for the fast-food chain. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCarl's Jr. & Warner Bros Clash On Twitter Over Plans To Serve "SpielBurgers"The #SpielBurgers movement didn't go over well with the movie studio. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyIn-N-Out Managers Reportedly Earn More Than California Architects & LawyersIf you're looking for a job you may wanna consider In-N-Out. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyA "Bob’s Burgers" Pop-Up Restaurant Begins In New York Today"Bob's Burgers" fans rejoice!By Chantilly Post