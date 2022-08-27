Last weekend, we added some heat to our Fire Emoji Playlist, but this time, the list nearly doubled. With so many drops from hip-hop's most influential rappers, it was hard to choose which records deserved a spot. That's why a whopping ten tracks were added for your listening pleasure.

To start off, DJ Khaled took two spots on the playlist update. On Friday (August 26), the father of two dropped his 13th album, God Did. Composed of 18 songs, the project featured dozens of talented artists. His tracks "GOD DID" and "BIG TIME" found their way on this week's list with verses from artists Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy, Future, and Lil Baby.

Up next, we added records from the former Migos group. Offset, who recently revealed that he's filing a lawsuit against Quality Control, dropped a single featuring Moneybagg Yo titled "CODE." Additionally, Quavo and Takeoff teamed up, yet again, to deliver "Big Stunna" with the help of Birdman.

The last two collabs on this week's Fire Emoji Playlist came from two quality rappers. JID worked with Kenny Mason and Lil Wayne to drop "Just In Time," an upbeat record with an incredible amount of wordplay. Real Boston Richey released "Bullseye 2" with Future as a part of his debut album.

In terms of solo records, four artists came through and proved that they're capable of making hits on their own. Lil Tjay dropped "Beat the Odds," after being shot back in June. NAV released "Wrong Decisions,"Kevin Gates dropped "Major League," and JID earned another spot with his solo track "Crack Sandwich."

Check out the playlist below.