mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Offset & Moneybagg Yo's "CODE" Visual Stars Bella Hadid

Erika Marie
August 26, 2022 01:04
2 Views
00
0
PublicistPublicist
Publicist

CODE
Offset Feat. MoneyBagg Yo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

It's rumored that Offset will release a new album before the end of the year.


Things have been shaking up in Offset's camp as the Migos rapper plows full steam ahead with his solo career. We've seen Takeoff and Quavo partner for collaborative singles as Offset battles it out with Quality Control Music. Things unraveled on social media this week after a report stated that Offset was suing his former label for control over his solo career. It all came to a head as he faced off with Pierre Thomas in real-time, and Cardi B even jumped into the conversation to defend her husband against rumors.

Meanwhile, the dust-up hasn't stopped Offset's hustle, because today (August 26), he returns with a brand new single, "CODE," featuring Moneybagg Yo. The track comes on the heels of Offset's recent release "54321," and both tracks are slated for inclusion on the rapper's forthcoming album which is said to arrive before the year's end.

The music video for "CODE" features Bella Hadid giving her best model poses. Expect much more from Offset in the months to come, but for now, stream "CODE" featuring Moneybagg Yo and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I adapt in the street (Adapt)
I drip sauce in my sleep (Drip, sauce)
Baddest b*tch on my arm, n*ggas wish they was me (Was me)
I'ma do n*ggas wrong, they was doubting on me

Offset MoneyBagg Yo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Offset & Moneybagg Yo's "CODE" Visual Stars Bella Hadid
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject