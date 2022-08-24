The tension is quickly bubbling up between Offset and Quality Control. Earlier today, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control over his artist rights as a solo act. The rapper explained that he paid a significant amount of money to secure his artist rights at the top of 2021 but when it came down to releasing new music, the label quickly tried to put their name on it.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

P fired back at the lawsuit in a statement on Twitter. The Quality Control head honcho explained that they already went through a similar situation when Migos sued Quality Control, which came to an end in late 2020, leading to the release of Culture III. P claimed that the lawsuit will likely have the same outcome as the previous lawsuit.

"The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly," he wrote before suggesting that Offset may have caused issues that led Quavo and Takeoff to release music as a duo. "Let's see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame shit. Everyone know the real problem," he added before teasing the release of new albums from Lakeyah, Lil Baby, Quavo & Takeoff, City Girls, Layton Greene, Baby Money, and a Gangsta Grillz project with Icewear Vezzo.

Offset fired back with accusations that P blackballed him in the music industry, despite never bringing up any issues in the past. "N***as act like Im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back. N***a you blackballed me I ain't said shit one time homie I ain't spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?" Offset tweeted.

Hopefully, the two will resolve their issues. Offset revealed in the suit that he negotiated his deal with Quality Control, who Migos are still signed to, but is looking to release his upcoming single, "Code" ft. Moneybagg Yo via Motown Records.