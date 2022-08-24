There have been murmurs that Offset was at odds with someone behind the scenes, but not until today was it learned that the tension involved Quality Control Music. We've been keeping you updated on the ongoing rift involving Offset and QCM, specifically Pierre Thomas who responded to reports that the Migos rapper sued his label. In recent months, we've seen Quavo and Takeoff appear on releases together while Offset was quietly working on his solo career, but today (August 24), it was learned that the rapper wanted to take QCM to court.

"The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly," wrote Thomas on social media. "Let's see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame sh*t. Everyone know the real problem."

Offset reacted by adding that he allegedly shelled out a hefty bag in order to move forward with his career.

"N*ggas act like Im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back. N*gga you blackballed me I ain't said sh*t one time homie I ain't spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?" His wife, Cardi B, also appeared to address the ongoing controversy. She hasn't said a peep about Offset handling his business until today's controversy.

"Offset bought himself out his Qc deal after they didn't want to renegotiate his contract," she penned. "I'm tired of people trying to make offset look like the bad guy .....ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!"

It seems as if these days, more label heads and music executives are facing off with their artists both publicly and legally. Check it out below.