- MusicCardi B Defends Offset Amid Controversy With Quality Control MusicOffset is suing QCM and Pierre Thomas reacted on social media, but Cardi is saying "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQuality Control's Pee Thomas Calls Monkeypox "Scary," Doesn't Want Anyone Touching HimAs cities declare state of emergencies, the music mogul wants everyone to remain as healthy as possible.By Erika Marie
- CrimeQuality Control Music Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Murdered In Miami: ReportQCM CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas confirmed the rapper's death and reports state there were two young children in the car with him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePierre "Pee" Thomas Ripped By Carole Baskin Over White Tiger At Birthday PartyShe reportedly called partygoers "impotent, clueless, and cruel" for posing with the tiger.By Erika Marie
- MusicPee Thomas Hosts Star-Studded Birthday Bash: Diddy, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, City GirlsEveryone got themselves glammed up and put on their best iced-out jewelry for the flashy event.By Erika Marie
- MusicAsian Doll Attempts To Clear Air With Quality Control's CEO Following City Girls BeefAsian Doll gives a nod to Pee Thomas, Quality Control head honcho, following her beef with City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion.By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Yachty Receives All-White Ferrari Birthday Gift From Quality Control MusicBack in June, it was reported that the rapper totaled his Ferrari in a car accident.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJT Snaps At Fan Who Asked If She's Dating QC's Pierre ThomasCity Girls member JT clapped back at a fan for asking if she was dating her Quality Control Music boss, Pierre "Pee" Thomas.By Lynn S.
- MusicJermaine Dupri Reflects On "Tone Def" Singers At "Making The Band" AuditionJermaine Dupri was one of many famous guests ho stopped by to help Diddy pick and choose his next set of "Making the Band" talent.By Erika Marie
- TVQuavo To Judge "Making The Band" Atlanta AuditionsQuavo and 112 are joining Monica and Quality Control's Pee Thomas and Coach K as judges for the Atlanta auditions of Diddy's "Making The Band" reboot.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsLira Galore Files Restraining Order Against QC's Pierre Thomas After Alleging AbuseLira claims Pee displayed "menacing behaviour" during their custody battle in court.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsQC's Pierre "Pee" Thomas Exposes Lira Galore's Texts To Disprove Her Abuse ClaimsLira recently filed a $15 million lawsuit against Pee.By Lynn S.
- MusicCity Girls Are Back In The Studio, QC's Pee Thomas Hints At New Music Time FrameYung Miami previously stated their new album would be released in the Spring.By Erika Marie
- GramQuality Control's Pee Thomas Responds To Rapper Who Purchased BillboardThese billboards are working for folks.By Erika Marie
- GramQuality Control's Pee Thomas IG Flexes Stacks On Stacks Of CashHow much do you think is on the table?By Erika Marie
- MusicLira Galore & Kaylar Will Both Give Birth To Pierre "Pee" Thomas' BabiesThe births were just one month apart.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuality Control Signs Layton Greene: "Our Very First R&B Artist"Pierre "Pee" Thomas is proud to present QC's latest signee: Layton Greene.By Devin Ch
- Music"Grammys Robbed Migos," According To Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas vented, for all the public to see.By Devin Ch