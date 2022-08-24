Just as Quavo and Takeoff tease their upcoming venture Bando Babies, Offset appears to have run into a little issue surrounding his solo career. According to TMZ, the rapper filed a lawsuit against Quality Control records on claims that they've dishonored an agreement regarding his solo efforts.



Offset filed documents in court where he claimed that he and Quality Control worked out a deal for his artist rights, which he says he "paid handsomely" for. However, the release of "54321," produced by Baby Keem, breached the contractual agreements between the two parties, Offset said. He said his latest single, which dropped last week, was incorrectly labeled as a release under Quality Control -- a move he described as "hostile."

The news of the lawsuit comes days before he's set to release his upcoming collaboration with Moneybagg Yo, titled, "Code." It appears that he wants the new single to drop solely on Motown Records, who he signed his solo deal with.

Though Migos remain a part of the Quality Control family, Offset is asking the court to step in to ensure that QC doesn't own anything that he's released as a solo artist since Jan. 15th, 2021.

Hopefully, the issues between Offset and Quality Control will be resolved soon. We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding Offset's lawsuit against Quality Control Records.

