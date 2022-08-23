Reps for the Migos have denied any breakup rumours thrown their way after fans noticed that Offset and his wife Cardi B seemingly unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff back in May, though since then, the former has been focusing mostly on his solo career, and the latter duo have been churning out singles under the moniker "Unc & Phew."

The family members first dropped off "HOTEL LOBBY" in early June, accompanied by a music video that found them experiencing a "bad trip" while hitting the road to Las Vegas.

Following that, Quavo and Takeoff linked up with Gucci Mane (who also brought them out on stage during his Rolling Loud set nearly a month ago) for "Us vs. Them" on July 29th, which also received the visual treatment from director Keemotion.

For his part, Offset has been busy delivering "5 4 3 2 1," produced by Baby Keem and preparing his fans for the arrival of this Friday's highly anticipated "CODE" collaboration with Moneybagg Yo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

On Monday (August 22), Quavo teased on his Instagram page that he and Takeoff have something of their own on the way, called "Bando Babies." It remains unclear if the title is for a single or a project, though the 31-year-old did use the Migos' 2012 track "Bando" to tease the impending arrival.

While some shared their excitement down in the comment section, many expressed that they miss seeing the rap group operate as a trio. "Get the gang back together," one person wrote.

"Shit don't even look right without Offset, not hating just being real," and "One guy's missing," others added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

Are you excited to hear Unc & Phew's "Bando Babies"? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.